MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Municipal Electric Department is launching a new program for environmentally-conscious customers who want to ensure clean, renewable energy is delivered to the regional power grid on their behalf.
The Go REO (renewable energy option) program is an optional service that allows customers to pay a small fee to help reduce their impact on climate change.
Under the program, participants’ energy consumption will be matched with Massachusetts Class I Renewable Energy Credits (RECs). A REC is generated each time one megawatt (MWh) hour of renewable energy is generated and delivered to the grid.
Customers enrolled in the Go REO program have the option to contribute to make their energy sources either 20, 50, 80, or 100 percent comprised of renewable resources. Rates are varied per tier based on customers’ average kilowatt hour (kWh) usage per month. Tier one represents 500 kWh, tier two represents 750 kWh, and tier three represents 1,000 kWh. Customers will pay $3 to $6 for 20 percent renewable energy, $8 to $15 for 50 percent, $12 to $24 for 80 percent, and $15 to $30 for 100 percent.
"The program is ideal for customers who want to decrease their carbon footprints in an easy and measurable way," the electric department said in a statement. "The amount of emissions that will be offset through participation in this program is substantial."
The 20 percent option offsets 2,900 pounds of carbon emissions, the 50 percent option offsets 7,100 pounds, the 80 percent option offsets 11,400 pounds, and the 100 percent option offsets 14,300 pounds. This equates to the amount of carbon emissions it takes to drive a car for roughly three months to more than a year. Carbon offsets are based on an average electric usage of 750 kWh per month.
"The Go REO program is designed for customers who want to support renewable energy, but aren’t able to do so with their own projects,” MMED General Manager Joseph Sollecito said. “We’re looking forward to seeing customers participate and invest in renewable energy resources.”
Participating in the Go REO program is voluntary and the contributions are separate from MMED’s customers’ personal utility bills. Customers can begin enrollment now and the additional charge will begin to appear on their January 2020 bills. To participate in the program, customers must commit for a minimum one year period.
One hundred percent of the funds collected through the Go REO program will be used towards retirement of renewable energy certificates. Every 12 months, MMED will use the Go REO program collective funds to purchase Massachusetts Class I RECs for investment in future renewable projects such as wind or solar power. The RECs will be purchased and retired through Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company (MMWEC), MMED’s joint action agency. Facilitating the procurement of RECs through MMWEC allows the organization to aggregate purchases for more efficient REC pricing on behalf of MMED.
Customers can enroll in the Go REO program by filling out the Go REO sign-up form that will be sent with their electric bills. Contact Laurie Anderson, business manager of MMED, at landerson@mansfieldma.com or 508-261-7361 for more information.
