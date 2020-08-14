FOXBORO — MassGeneral for Children and the Spaulding Outpatient Center for Children have been added to the health care facilities at Patriot Place.
MassGeneral will provide pediatric patient-focused specialty care services. The local site adds to its more than 12 community locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire and Maine.
Spaulding specializes in pediatric rehabilitation. Its Outpatient Center for Children will assist patients in achieving “optimal function, increased independence and a healthier lifestyle,” officials at Patriot Place said in a statement.
Pediatricians, surgeons, clinicians and therapists from both facilities will treat patients ranging from newborns to young adults.
They will offer diagnosis, treatment and management for a wide variety of medical conditions and injuries.
The MassGeneral for Children Foxborough will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Spaulding Outpatient Center for Children Foxborough will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.