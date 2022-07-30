ATTLEBORO — For those who think downtown needs a little pizzazz, it’s here.
And it’s pink, inside and out.
It’s a new doughnut shop called Pinku.
The doughnuts are not the usual doughnuts found at conventional doughnut shops.
These are Mochi doughnuts.
It’s a kind of doughnut that originated in Japan, migrated to Hawaii and now they’re here.
They’ve come a long way.
Explosions of colorful flowers in baskets decorated the inside of the shop at 9 Park St. until the fire department made the owners take them down, citing a hazard. However owners Bobbi Insisiengmay and her fiancé, Damaso Hernandez of South Easton, both 32, are undeterred.
The flowers are not the main attraction — although they did beautify the place.
The main attraction is the Mochi doughnuts they’ll be making in the kitchen out back.
Mochi doughnuts are made with tapioca flour and have a beaded appearance.
“They are easy to break apart and share,” Insisiengmay said while keeping an eye on a rambunctious 2-year-old toddling around the shop.
Two older children were immersed in their cellphones.
She noted that Mochi doughnuts have fewer calories than traditional ones.
“The texture is lighter and fluffier and they are slightly crisp on the outside,” she said.
And they are hand-glazed.
They will be serving coconut water and chocolate and strawberry milk to go with the doughnuts at first.
But a more traditional drink is on the way.
“We’re planning to introduce coffee as well,” Insisiengmay said.
She and Hernandez had a soft opening on Friday and are planning a grand opening on Aug. 6 that will include a “lion dance” similar to dances seen during Chinese New Year celebrations.
The show will take place outside the shop and will undoubtedly attract customers.
Insisiengmay believes her and her fiance’s shop will be the fifth Mochi shop in the area.
It’s definitely the first in Attleboro.
She and Hernandez, who are planning to move to Attleboro, are not new entrepreneurs.
They own the Kimochi Bobba Café on the corner of Park and South Main streets, a couple of doors down.
Insisiengmay said it’s been open for about a year.
“It’s doing really well,” she said, adding hopes are high for Pinku as well.
The Kimochi Bobba Café serves tea and is a place people can go to relax, play board games or work on their computers thanks to complimentary Wi-Fi which will also be available at Pinku along with the games.
And with young professionals moving into the high-end apartments at One Wall Street and Renaissance Station both businesses could become very popular.
There are more apartments to come in two former factories around the corner on Union Street.
“We wanted to bring something fun and unique to Attleboro,” Insisiengmay said.
And that they have.
The shop’s website is expected to be up and running soon at Pinkucafe.com.