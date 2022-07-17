ATTLEBORO — Zahara Cannabis, the third marijuana store to open in the city, is holding a grand opening from noon to 6 p.m., Friday.
It had a soft opening about a month ago, but a ribbon cutting at noon on Friday will make it all official. Attendees must be 21 to enter.
There will be entertainment and food to make the day festive.
Fil Pacino, a singer and guitarist, will entertain from noon to 4 p.m. and Cappadonna, featuring the Sensi All-Stars, will entertain from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The first 100 customers to visit the new business will get a “swag bag” of gifts.
The Burgundian Food Truck will be on site serving its famous waffles from noon to 2:45 p.m., and Fire Wagon Pizza will be on site from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
CBD massages will be available from noon to 6 p.m.
General Manager Michael Kochekian said he’s managed marijuana businesses for the past six years in Colorado, Washington state and Oregon.
“Our focus is really on customer service and high-quality offerings,” Kochekian said in a press release.
“We are hoping to become a destination dispensary as we get to know our customers and their needs and wants. Our cannabar pre-roll service is already proving quite popular in our first few days of operation.”
As part of Zahara’s Project Impact Plan, they are working with the Big Hope Project, a non-profit organization, aiming to reduce the cycle of prisoner recidivism by providing direct-aid to communities disproportionately impacted.
The company is also working with New Hope, a local organization dedicated to those who are affected by domestic and sexual violence.
Other ancillary marijuana businesses will be set up for the grand opening including Fernway, Coast Cannabis Co., Freshly Baked, Good Chemistry Nurseries and Trade Roots.
Zahara is located in Attleboro Industrial Park at 70 Frank Mossberg Drive.
The other two marijuana stores in the city are Nova Farms, which is right around the corner from Zahara at 34 Extension St., and Terps at 40 Forest St. just off Pleasant Street.