From left, Carol Hickey, Reflections Memory Care director for The Residence at Great Woods; Tim DuRoss, chief operating officer for LCB Senior Living; Tiffany Michalski, executive director of The Residence at Great Woods; and Amber Evans, director of Memory Care and Resident Engagement for LCB Senior Living, attend a ribbon cutting for the newly opened Reflections Memory Care Neighborhood at The Residence at Great Woods in Norton.