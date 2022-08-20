NORTON — More than a year after taking over what had been the town’s only nursing home, the new owners are opening a memory care program at the site.
The Residence at Great Woods says its Reflections Memory Care Neighborhood is the first dedicated memory care program in town.
Located at 190 Mansfield Road, the property was formerly Wingate at Norton. It was purchased last March by Norwood-based LCB Senior Living.
The new owners closed the skilled nursing facility, which has now been converted to a dedicated, purpose-built space for residents facing memory loss. Following the year-long construction project, the wing features new living spaces, common areas and a secure outdoor patio. Each area has been finished with new furnishings, paint, carpets, flooring, and other amenities, the company says.
The assisted living side of the community has also been renovated.
LCB Senior Living said in a statement announcing the opening that residents with memory impairments, such as Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, will receive personalized care and assistance.
LCB Senior Living was recently honored as the 2022 Corporate Hope Champion Award for its support of the Massachusetts and New Hampshire chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Founded in 2011, LCB Senior Living owns and/or operates 34 senior living communities with independent and assisted living services to more than 2,000 people.