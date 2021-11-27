NORTON — A local pharmaceutical manufacturer is one of 14 finalists for awards recognizing outstanding contributions to the state’s economy.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, located in the The Commerce Center, the town’s business park, is in the running for the MassEcon’s 18th annual Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards.
The business has invested $200 million in a 200,000-square-foot facility and has committed to adding 125 new jobs by 2025.
Norton voters at town meeting approved a tax break for the business, which is a top taxpayer in town.
“Whether it is in the creation of a new class of medicines or in taking the lead on issues that impact their daily lives, Alnylam empowers people to innovate,” MassEcon said.
Alnylam led a team in the spring of 2020 that raised $1.6 million for the American Heart Association’s EmPOWERED to Serve initiative in Massachusetts. The program that engages multicultural communities and motivates community members to take steps toward creating a culture of health.
“These resources enabled the AHA to investigate the cardiovascular implications of coronavirus, accelerate antiviral drugs to combat COVID-19, and teach hospitals and communities how to safely and effectively administer CPR during the pandemic,” MassEcon said.
Also, Bloomberg selected Alnylam for its Gender-Equity Index for 2021, and the company was recognized by the Eos Foundation in 2020 for gender parity and fair representation for Women of Color rankings at executive and board leadership levels.
The only other businesses in Southeastern Massachusetts being considered for the awards are two in Taunton:
- NN, Inc., which makes products for commercial and military aircraft, general aviation, and defense systems, invested $10 million and expanded its aerospace defense manufacturing plant. Its 81-employee workforce taps area vocational high schools.
- Waters Technologies Corp., which for more than 60 years has been carrying out innovations in the life, materials, and food sciences industries, is spending $215 million to expand their chemistry manufacturing facility in Taunton. It is expected to be the only LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)-certified chemical plant in Massachusetts. The company plans to add over 30 new employees.
MassEcon selected the finalists based on having a new business or expanded operations resulting in added jobs, social impact with community involvement/philanthropic efforts, and internal/external equity, diversity and inclusion practices.
The finalists collectively have added more than 375 jobs, invested nearly $3.9 billion, and expanded their facilities by 1.375 million square feet.
The finalists last Tuesday presented a virtual pitch to a panel of judges and business leaders describing their growth in Massachusetts.
Gold, silver, and bronze winners will be selected from five regions in the state.
The winners will be announced in advance of the awards event April 7 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.