FOXBORO — It’s not just Black Friday anymore.
Patriot Place, the shopping and entertainment complex adjacent to Gillette Stadium, will kick off the traditional start of the holiday shopping season with a slate of activities from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28.
The weekend starts with Black Friday shopping beginning at 5 a.m. with Bass Pro Shops the first to open for shoppers, followed by Bed Bath & Beyond, Ulta and Olympia Sports opening at 6 a.m. Other stores will also welcome early shoppers throughout the morning.
Patriot Place’s annual Giving Tree lighting ceremony is on for Friday.
At 4 p.m., local band Good Day Sir will perform at the Patriot Place Stage followed by appearances from Pat Patriot, the Patriots Cheerleaders and Santa.
Then at approximately 5:20 p.m., the Giving Tree will be lit for the holiday season, complete with a fireworks display.
The Giving Tree benefits Patriot Place’s charitable partner, Cradles to Crayons, and features ornaments containing a special holiday request for a child in need.
Visitors take an ornament and purchase the assigned gift throughout the holiday season, fulfilling a child’s wish. Gifts can be dropped off throughout the holiday season to the Patriot Place Management Office, located between Skipjack’s and Bar Louie, or at Bass Pro Shops, the Patriots ProShop, Showcase Cinema De Lux and Winter Skate.
Additional details about Black Friday and weekend events and offers are available at https://www.patriot-place.com/black-friday/.
