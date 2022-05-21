PAWTUCKET — Pawtucket Credit Union has changed its name to Coastal1 Credit Union, effective May 18.
Coastal1 says the change came after “long and careful consideration, and while the Credit Union’s hometown of Pawtucket remains a prominent focus, the new name more accurately reflects the larger marketplace the Credit Union now serves.”
In 1928, Pawtucket Credit Union was established in a one-room office in Pawtucket. It has since grown to 17 branch locations in a dozen communities around the state and nearly $3 billion in assets.
“Our name has changed, but not our commitment to our members and the communities we serve,” President and CEO Brian Azar said in a news release. “We look forward to continuing to provide The Smarter Way to Bank.”
The transition to the new name will be exceptionally easy for members, Coastal1 said, as only the name is changing. The credit union’s routing number and all member account numbers will remain unchanged. “Members will continue to receive the same high quality, personalized service from the same dedicated staff they’ve come to know and trust, and deposits will continue to be insured by the National Credit Union Administration,” Coastal1 said.
Coastal1 is a state chartered credit union with 17 full service offices in Rhode Island and a loan production office in Foxboro. It currently reports $2.85 billion in assets.