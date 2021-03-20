PAWTUCKET — Brian A. Azar has been elected Pawtucket Credit Union’s next president and CEO.
PCU’s board of directors announced the election Tuesday; it came at a recent board meeting
“We are pleased that Brian will be joining our Management Team to direct PCU’s future progress, growth and profitability. He comes to us with over 30 years of financial services experience and his knowledge of all types of lending and banking operations will be invaluable as competition continues to intensify,” stated PCU’s board chairman, Ronald W. LeClair.
Most recently, Azar has been EVP/chief lending officer at Navigant Credit Union. Prior to Navigant, he was EVP/region president at Santander Bank, N.A. and held senior positions at both Citizens Bank and Fleet Bank.
“He also has community and nonprofit connections that show his deep commitment to this area beyond work,” LeClair said.
Azar will succeed George Charette, who grew up in Norton and is retiring at the end of May 2021.
“We thank George and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement. He has been instrumental in the growth of Pawtucket Credit Union over the years and has exhibited exemplary leadership while always doing what is in the best interest of our members and employees,” LeClair said.
PCU has 17 offices in Rhode Island in addition to the PCU Loan Center in Foxboro.
