FOXBORO — Restoration Hardware Outlet will open its newest location this fall in the Patriot Place South Marketplace.
The company offers furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs, bathware, décor, baby and child and teen products.
“With their unmatched combination of inspired design and unparalleled quality, Restoration Hardware Outlet promises to be a great addition to Patriot Place,” said Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place. “Their collections of timeless classics and authentic reproductions crafted in partnership with some of the world’s most renowned artisans will provide our guests with everything they need to furnish their homes with their own unique vision.”
For additional information, visit patriot-place.com/restoration-hardware-outlet/.