Recently, the United Regional Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon to welcome new member Koko Fit Club, 60 Man Mar Drive in Plainville. From left are Selectman Stanley Widak, two Koko Fitness customers, Selectman Maggie Clark, owner John Jassett, State Rep. Marcus Vaughn, a representative from therunhouse.com, Bluestone Bank’s Helge Liedtke, and URCC President Jack Lank.