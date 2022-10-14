ATTLEBORO — The federal Environmental Protection Agency has given an Environmental Merit Award to Rust-Oleum on Olive Street. It was one of 20 such awards given in New England and three in Massachusetts.
The annual awards recognize community leaders, scientists, government officials, business leaders, schools, and students who have different approaches but a common commitment to environmental protection.
In lauding Rust-Oleum, the EPA said “the new industrial participant in composting indicates that more unconventional sources of composting are out there.”
Since 1956, Rust-Oleum has been one of the world’s largest refiners of seediac, used to make shellac. Shellac comes from the secretions of an insect, is edible and does not release toxins or microplastics. Over 15 months, Rust-Oleum contributed almost a million pounds of the waste to composting facilities.
Over the last dozen years, the facility had projects aimed at the goals of the Massachusetts Toxics Use Reduction Act, under the direction of Tony Ferri, environmental health and safety manager for the business.
Once the company had made its chemical use more efficient, Ferri turned to overall resource conservation, EPA said. Among unavoidable wastes is “Red Mud,” a residual consisting of portions of seedlac. EPA said composters were skeptical of this unfamiliar material, so a two-year testing program was put in place.
“The success of this project suggests atypical generators of organic wastes should be sought out and guidance is needed for establishing acceptability,” EPA said. “Rust-Oleum’s hope is that its example with Red Mud paves the way for other companies that can reduce waste to landfills as well as costs, while promoting environmental stewardship in their communities.”