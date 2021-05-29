SEEKONK — The town will hold a real estate auction of 32 properties at noon Tuesday, June 8, at the Seekonk Senior Center, 540 Arcade Ave.
The live auction, conducted by The Zekos Group, Municipal Auction Strategies will feature a variety of land parcels ranging in size from 1/10 of an acre to over 13 acres. The auction will provide an opportunity for local residents and investors.
“We are pleased to have been retained by the Town of Seekonk to offer these properties to the highest bidder in an open and public process,” Zekos Group President Paul T. Zekos said.
Town officials are looking forward to the one-time revenue the auction will generate and getting properties back on the tax rolls, and many properties will be ideal for abutters to purchase and expand their existing parcel, the company said.
Prospective bidders will be required to present positive identification and a deposit in the form of a bank check (treasurer’s, cashier’s, or certified) to qualify to bid. Interested parties are urged to research the properties and contact The Zekos Group at 508-842-9000 or visit www.zekosgroup.com for detailed information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.