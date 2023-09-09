FOXBORO — Showcase Cinemas has announced the opening of its newest restaurant concept: Studio 3 Slider Bar at the Showcase Cinema de Lux at Patriot Place.
Studio 3 serves sliders alongside wings, salads and other sides.
Bar offerings include cocktails, and Boston-based brand Boston Harbor Distillery is featured on the menu.
There are also New England beers on the menu, including the Keeper and the Fiver from local partner Castle Island Brewing.
Studio 3 also offers a variety of EDY’S Scoop Shop offerings.
It has two 75-inch and one 50-inch televisions.
Studio 3 is now open daily from noon to 10 p.m. to all guests of Patriot Place, whether or not they are coming to see a movie. Local delivery is offered through Grubhub.