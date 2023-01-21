FOXBORO — A new brewery and restaurant is giving new life to an old fire station on the town common.
Station One by Shovel Town Brewery held its grand opening just before Christmas, on Dec. 22. Since then, customers have been filling the newly-remodeled former fire station at 44 School St., which bills itself as a craft brewery, craft winery, craft distillery and restaurant.
On a recent night, Lindsey Hughes of West Roxbury brought friends Mike Bennett and Bridget Reagan of Stoughton to Station One. The group had been to the brewery’s Easton location and wanted to check out the scene in Foxboro.
“We like the liquor option and the Easton location gets really crowded and parking is better here,” she said. “The food is really good. It’s very reminiscent of the original Shovel Town but I think that there are more burger options, which I appreciate.”
Bennett said it was easy to find right around the common and the food is excellent.
“I like having all the options for sandwiches, chips, fries,” he said. “I’ll definitely come back.”
Christine Freeman, 54, a lifelong Foxboro resident who works as a host at the restaurant, said it’s a great addition to the town.
“The location is wonderful. It’s nice to have something right here in uptown Foxboro,” she said. “People have been coming and it’s been a great response with Foxboro people and people from other towns who have been coming because they are familiar with Shovel Town in Easton.”
James McSherry of Easton, a co-owner along with Frank Altieri, said the restaurant has had a wait list most nights.
He said their brewery equipment is located where the fire station’s communications department used to be.
“We have a three-and-a-half barrel brewery system with three-and-a-half and seven-barrel fermenters,” he said. “We are brewing specific beers for Foxboro.”
One of the beer options is Madagascar Vanilla Cream Ale, a traditional cream ale with a touch of natural vanilla to complement the malt flavors.
One of the burger options is the swiss and mushroom ($15), a house blend patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, garlic and house red wine demi glaze, melted Swiss with a brioche bun, and an option of sides.
McSherry said he is passionate about his work.
“We’re a brewery that produces great artisanal craft beer,” he said. “My passion has always been to brew beer. I like the science behind it.”