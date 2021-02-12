NORTH ATTLEBORO — Stop & Shop on Friday announced the reopening of its remodeled store at 206 East Washington St.
New features include an expanded produce department, more freshly prepared hot meals and an updated deli department with grab-and-go sliced meats and cheeses, the company said.
Also, a new service case offers steaks, ground beef and more to customize orders with the assistance of a butcher. Additional highlights include:
- Remodeled bakery offering new display cases of fresh desserts.
- New sushi bar with rolls made fresh daily.
- New dedicated gluten-free section.
- Displays for sale items at the end of aisles.
“In honor of our grand reopening, we’re happy to provide the St. Vincent de Paul Church Food Pantry with $1,000 in gift cards to help feed those in need in our community,” said Jeffery Johnson, store manager.
Customers can also now place an order on the Stop & Shop mobile app or through www.stopandshop.com and have an associate load groceries into their car.
