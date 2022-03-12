ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Hematology & Oncology Associates will begin seeing patients Monday, March 14, at its new location at 19 Sturdy St.
“Sturdy Memorial Associates is thrilled to announce the expansion of Sturdy Hematology & Oncology Associates,” Chief Medical Officer Paul Fu, M.D. said. “The newly renovated medical office will allow us to grow our Hematology and Oncology program and continue providing the highest level of patient care, right here in our community.”
The newly renovated medical office is less than a quarter-mile from Sturdy Memorial Hospital and offers services including bone marrow biopsies, phlebotomy, and treatment options for all ranges of cancer and blood disorders. Oncologists at Sturdy Hematology & Oncology Associates include Kenneth Bishop, M.D., Ph.D., Asma Latif, M.D., director of Breast Oncology, and Akansha Chowdhary, M.D.
“Over the years we have cared for our community as we would our own families,” said Latif. “Our commitment to patient care translated into exciting growth for our program. We look forward to continuing to provide compassionate and high quality cancer care, close to home.”