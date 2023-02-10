ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Associates was recently presented the Boston Accountable Care Organization Achievement Award for its innovation in providing greater access to behavioral health services for MassHealth patients.
“We are so proud of the work that our physicians, providers and teams are leading in partnership with Concert Health as they continue to explore creative ways of meeting the behavioral health needs of our community,” Sturdy Medical Associates Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Fu said in a news release.
Sturdy Memorial Associates has partnered with Concert Health to provide virtual behavioral health services. Concert Health provides behavioral health support to primary care and women’s health providers.
Through Concert Health’s collaborative care model, Sturdy Memorial Associates said its primary and women’s health providers will be able to leverage an evidence-based model of care proven to improve conditions such as depression and anxiety.
According to the release, the mission of Boston Accountable Care Organization is to improve the healthcare of the populations their network serves.
To provide the best care possible, it is designed to better manage all aspects of healthcare. In an effort to improve the health of the population served while operating more efficiently, they integrate the resources of its participants and their affiliated physicians to provide more effective, higher quality and less expensive care for the patients served.