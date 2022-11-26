NORTON — A few years ago, demand for Melanie Barrick’s cupcakes, cookies and breads was rising faster than the dough in her kitchen.
To meet the need, Barrick decided to open her own shop, Sweet Stuff Bake Shop. She received a construction loan from Bluestone Bank in March 2020 to build a 2,500-square-foot bakery on Olympia Street with a full kitchen, retail space and function room.
The bank is highlighting Barrick’s business, a made-to-order, home-based bakery, on Small Business Saturday, which is Saturday, Nov. 26.
While focused on creating confections for her customers, Barrick also has an eye on the community as she recently spotted a Facebook post that was seeking a function room for a group of mothers experiencing postpartum depression to meet. Wanting to help, she offered the group her function room, which currently hosts up to 10 events a month for various organizations.
On working with Rick Hamilton, Bluestone’s senior vice president and team leader for commercial lending, Barrick said, “Rick is very accessible and easy to work with. If I ever needed something, I knew I could call him, and he would provide me with the answers quickly. I chose Bluestone Bank for this loan because they are a local bank, and I like to keep it local since we are a small business in a small town.”