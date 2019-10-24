WRENTHAM -- Several stores have opened at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, including one that bills itself as the largest retailer of sports apparel and another that has opened its first outlet store in the country.
Fanatics by Lids is said to be the world’s largest retailer specializing in officially licensed sports gear including jerseys, headwear, and apparel from MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL and college teams.
Rossignol, which sells clothing for men and women, has opened its first outlet in the United States,
Other new stores are The Black Dog, which sells island-inspired clothing for men, women, kids and accessories for dogs; PANDORA Outlet, which specializes in bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings; and Casper Outlet that features sleep products.
Also, a new boutique, Tory Burch, is selling clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, watches, and home and beauty items.
The outdoor outlet mall off South Street (Route 1A) will also welcome the arrival in time for the holiday season of Mountain Warehouse, a British outdoor retailer providing equipment for hiking, camping, skiing, cycling, running and fitness.
“We are always looking for new retail concepts to elevate the shopper’s experience each time they visit,” mall General Manager Kristen DeFamio said. “As shoppers continue to ‘shop more for less’ here, these offerings further compliment the center’s position as the premier outlet shopping destination in Massachusetts, while providing traditional and one-of-a-kind brands for our guests to choose from.”
The Black Dog is located in Suite 330 near Brooks Brothers; Fanatics by Lids in Suite 685, near Nike Factory Store; Rossignol in Suite 225 near Tory Burch; PANDORA Outlet in Suite 205 near Saks OFF 5TH; and Casper Outlet in Suite 417 near Nautica Factory Store. Shoppers can visit the new Tory Burch boutique in Suite 285.
Mountain Warehouse, will be located in Suite 180, near lululemon.
