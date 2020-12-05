WRENTHAM — Wrentham Village Premium Outlets has opened several new retail and dining options in time for holiday shopping.
Among the new stores in permanent locations are clothing outlets MaxMara and Marc Jacobs.
Simon Properties, which owns Wrentham Outlets, also announced several pop-up stores have opened, including outerwear maker Mackage, ski equipment maker Rossignol, jacket manufacturer Moose Knuckles and clothing maker Woolrich.
Also, a Prada outlet will be opening soon, Simon said.
Similar openings were announced at other Simon properties around Massachusetts. Simon was part owner and manager of Emerald Square in North Attleboro but is no longer involved with running the Route 1 mall.
Wrentham Village is the largest outdoor outlet mall in New England and had been undergoing a renovation project when work was stopped in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its some 170 stores gradually reopened starting in July under state guidelines.
