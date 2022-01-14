Calvin Simon, a singer and original member of the influential, genre-bending music collective Parliament-Funkadelic, has died at age 79.
His death was announced on the official Facebook page for George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, which wrote, “Fly on Calvin!”
The news was later confirmed on Simon’s personal Facebook page with a post featuring a photo of the music group in 1974.
“Thank everyone for the wonderful memories... we will so miss you Calvin... but love the thought that heaven just got a bit funkier, reads the announcement, which was shared Jan. 8.
Simon, whose cause of death was not released, began in the late 1950s with the doo-wop band the Parliaments, which formed in New Jersey.
The West Virginia-born artist was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 as a member of the multi-band Parliament-Funkadelic collective.
Simon most recently released an album titled “I Believe” in 2018.
“There was such a positive message and vibe to the original music of Parliament Funkadelic that was delivered in a fun way,” Simon said on his website ahead of the album’s release. “True music, true arrangements, pure joy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.