Stonehill College
EASTON — The following students qualified for the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at Stonehill College.
Bailey Adams, Seekonk; Destinee Alix-Garth, Mansfield; Matthew Anghinetti, Seekonk; Joseph Annand, Norton; Brian Beagan, North Attleboro; Gregory Beagan, North Attleboro; Cassidy Becker, North Attleboro; Alexander Bergstrand, Seekonk; Jaclyn Brion, Foxboro; Meaghan Brumble, Mansfield; Lauren Cabana, Mansfield; Colleen Campbell, Norfolk; Zachary Charboneau, Norton; Shamus Cochran, Norton; Julia Consentino, North Attleboro; Celia Craft, Mansfield; Robyn D’Ambrosio, Rehoboth; Emma DePalo, Rehoboth; Christina DePietro, Wrentham; Christopher Dennehy, Norton; Nathan DiSandro, Mansfield; Carolyn Dixon, Mansfield; Meghan Doherty, Attleboro; Nikolas Dorgan, Norton; James Dumont, Plainville; Adam Falcone, North Attleboro; Matthew Fay, Foxboro; Amanda Foley, Attleboro; Jordyn Forte, Attleboro; Emily Francis, Norton; Luke Fuller, Rehoboth; Kathryn Furtado, Attleboro; Erin Geoghegan, Foxboro; Justin Goldstein, Norton; Katrina Golenia, Attleboro; Rebecca Gracia, Mansfield; Nicole Grainger, Norton; Katie Hathaway, North Attleboro; Tizia Hernandez, Attleboro; Tiziana Hernandez, Attleboro; Gannon Hoag, North Attleboro; Julia Hogan, Mansfield; Shane Hurley, Wrentham; Liliana Jobit, Plainville; Cameron Koch, Norfolk; Samantha Lamar, Attleboro; Rose Levine, Norton; Siobhan Mahoney, Mansfield; Caroline Manty, North Attleboro; Kate McCarthy, Wrentham; Melissa McDermott, North Attleboro; Adam Miller, Wrentham; Kyle Moran, Mansfield; Jessica Nakhoul, Norton; Madyson Parker, Attleboro; Elizabeth Parkinson, North Attleboro; Ashley Polk, Norton; Kacie Rodas, Attleboro; Conor Rohan, Wrentham; Daniel Sammarco, Plainville; Hunter Schulz, Norton; Kate Sieber, North Attleboro; Lindsey Simmons, Plainville; Terry Smith, Seekonk; Catherine Souza, Foxboro; Andrew Stilson, Norton; Megan Swezey, Plainville; Sarah Teixeira, Attleboro; Julianne Webster, Foxboro; Jordan Willis, North Attleboro.
Wentworth Institute
BOSTON — The following local students made the Dean’s List at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the summer 2021 semester.
Attleboro: Elijah Costa, Jered Haley, James Kelley, Troy Morse, Alexander Whittingham
Foxboro: Bryant Gill
Mansfield: Nicholas Graham
Norfolk: Ryan Boselli, Timothy Reilly, Max Rioux, Danielle Shackley
North Attleboro: Seth Corrigan, John Frigon, Ryan Pasquel
Wrentham: Samuel Nardone, Matthew Smith
Coastal Carolina
CONWAY, S.C. — Abigail Buchanan of Wrentham graduated Aug. 6 from Coastal Carolina University with a degree in business administration.
Holy Cross
WORCESTER — Monica Nakhla of North Attleboro, majoring in biology, has been inducted into the Alpha Sigma Nu Honor Society at College of the Holy Cross, the Jesuit honor society founded in 1915.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.