Office: Mayor
Name: Heather J. Porreca
Age: 48
Address: 9 Gustin Ave.
Marital Status: Married
Children: 3
Education: Associate's in business management
Occupation: At-Large City Councilor
Political Affiliation: Republican
Political Experience: Three-terms at-large city councilor, one term as vice-president of council
Why are you running?
The time has come for Attleboro to have a bold advocate who will work tirelessly and collaboratively with every city department and for every resident and stakeholder in our city. My work ethic combined with the knowledge and experience I have gained as a three-term city councilor and my ability to create and maintain strong public and private relationships will put Attleboro on the long promised path to success.
What do you hope to achieve?
I hope to bring renewed collaboration and communication across the city. When we bring our people and our resources together it is a sure formula for success and will ensure Attleboro is a hub of success and prosperity for all.
Office: Mayor
Name: Paul Heroux
Age: 43
Address: 444 Newport Ave.
Marital Status: Single
Children: None
Education: Master's in public administration, Harvard University; master's in international relations, London School of Economics; master's in criminology, University of Pennsylvania; bachelor's in psychology, University of Southern California; high school diploma, Attleboro High School
Occupation: Mayor
Political Affiliation: Democrat
Political Experience: One term mayor, three terms state representative
Why are you running?
This is the most rewarding job I've ever had. This is all about making other peoples' lives better. I enjoy problem solving. I enjoy working with the different department heads. I enjoy putting an idea forward and seeing it through to completion. I'm running to continue and finish work that I started in my first term.
What do you hope to achieve?
In my second term, I hope to continue to make progress on downtown revitalization, further advance our municipal energy policy and environmental practices, to continue to develop Highland Park, continue to oversee the development of the new high school, and commission a feasibility study for a joint public safety complex for police and fire. I also hope to continue to distribute what limited resources the city has to every city department in a fair and equitable manner for the benefit of citizens.
Office: City Clerk
Name: Lionel Choiniere
Age: 53
Marital Status: Divorced
Children: 4
Education: High school
Occupation: Automotive service manager
Political Affiliation: Republican
Political Experience: None
Why are you running?
I have been around the Attleboro political scene for the past four years and I wanted to become involved and serve the residents of our city. I was told by several friends that I would be a good candidate for city clerk. I did some research and I decided to run.
What do you hope to achieve?
I would like to make the clerk’s office more user-friendly for our residents by offering online solutions like other departments in City Hall and like many cities and towns. I believe my management style and personality will create a great atmosphere for internal and external customers.
Office: City Clerk
Name: Stephen Withers
Age: 64
Marital Status: Married
Children: 3
Education: Bachelor's from the University of New Hampshire and Attleboro High School
Occupation: City Clerk
Political Affiliation: Unenrolled
Political Experience: Two terms city clerk
Why are you running?
I am running because I enjoy the job and like to assist people on a daily basis.
What do you hope to achieve?
I hope to continue to streamline operations where possible, to improve efficiency in the office.
Office: City Council At-Large
Name: James J. DiLisio
Age: 43
Address: 1400 Commerce Way #18
Marital Status: Married
Children: 1
Education: Bachelor's in communications, Westfield State College
Occupation: District Manager, Registry of Motor Vehicles, Mass DOT
Political Affiliation: Republican
Political Experience: Three-term city councilor, former member of the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority, former police commissioner
Why are you running?
The residents of our great city, are the reason why I entered public service. You are my motivation. Your family is who I think about with every vote I take. I will make sure that the tax dollars you work so hard for, are working hard for you.
What do you hope to achieve?
I will continue to be accessible to discuss the issues that impact you and your family and advocate to improve your quality of life. This includes controlling spending while protecting city services; supporting programs that assist senior citizens with being able to stay in their homes; working to equip public safety agencies with the necessary tools and training to keep our community safe; and finding sustainable funding solutions for education.
Office:City Council At-Large
Name: Jose F. Lemus
Age: 35
Address: 1120 County St.
Marital Status: Single
Children: None
Education: Bachelor’s from the University of Massachusetts, law degree from Suffolk University Law School
Occupation: Chief legal officer at a public company
Political Affiliation: Democrat
Political Experience: None
Why are you running?
I am running because I’ve become increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress within the city. I’ve had a front row seat to Attleboro’s steady decline over the last 20 years. Our classrooms are overcrowded, our downtown looks empty and embarrassing, and our city is now a boring “sleepy city” with little energy or industry.
What do you hope to achieve?
My plan is to reduce classroom sizes by hiring more teachers. A trust fund will be created using a percentage of the annual free cash; for every million dollars saved, we will generate enough annual interest to hire two teachers.
Secondly, we need to generate more foot traffic through downtown to help our small businesses. We will do this by organizing weekly events/festivals downtown.
Lastly, we need to take a tougher approach when it comes to absentee landlords downtown.
Office: City Council At-Large
Name: Ty Waterman
Age: 71
Address: 33 Dorchester Ave.
Marital Status: Married
Children: 2
Education: Bachelor's in education from the University of Maine and a master's in counseling from Boston University.
Occupation: Social worker, Attleboro YMCA for the past four years; social worker for nine years for Massachusetts Dept. of Developmental Disabilities; 19 years with Dare Family Services (Boston) running foster care for state clients.
Political Affiliation: Democrat
Political Experience: Half-term at-large city councilor, a delegate to three Mass. Democratic state conventions, director a U.S. Senator's campaign in two counties.
Why are you running?
I want to serve Attleboro's senior citizens, strengthen our public schools, enhance our public safety, and respond to people in need of assistance.
What do you hope to achieve?
Work with the Council on Aging and UMass study to increase services for seniors, help lower class sizes in our schools, work effectively on capital improvements needs in Attleboro, nominate effective volunteers to serve on city councils and commissions, and pass legislation to aid Attleboro's downtown revitalization.
Office: City Council At-Large
Name: Richard J. Conti
Age: 66
Address: 100 Berwick Road
Marital Status: Married
Children: None
Education: Bachelor’s from University of New Hampshire and certification courses in appraising, assessing and real estate brokerage
Occupation: Assessor/appraiser and real estate broker
Political Affiliation: Unenrolled
Political Experience: Five-term at-large city councilor, city assessor, five years, zoning board of appeals, four years, Open Space & Recreation Committee six years, Streetscape Committee, chairman
Why are you running?
To continue serving my neighbors and city I love in a manner that is contributory to Attleboro being family friendly.
To have a truly independent representation on the council, and
To bring fresh air and sunlight to city government through a voice of reason.
What do you hope to achieve?
A dedicated Traffic Enforcement Unit to curb motor vehicle violations in the city, expand the Capital Improvements and City Development budget from new growth funds to a level where it can be effective and two more years of budget monitoring, stabilized taxation and appropriate legislation.
Office: City Council At-Large
Name: Cathleen DeSimone
Age: 53
Address: 8 Northfield Road
Marital Status: Married
Children: 2
Education: Bachelor's in journalism, University of Rhode Island; law degree, Roger Williams School of Law; master's in higher education administration, Eastern Nazarene College.
Occupation: Director, Bridgewater State University-Attleboro
Political Affiliation: Unenrolled
Political Experience: None
Why are you running?
I’m running because I want to help fulfill the promise of Attleboro as a vibrant, diverse, and thriving city that supports high quality education for all students, provides affordable housing for across income levels, and promotes the health and well-being of all residents.
What do you hope to achieve?
I hope to accelerate the momentum of positive change and growth through productive relationships across city departments, with area leaders, businesses, community organizations, and school administrators. I also want to ensure that our government always works for, with, and on behalf of all residents.
Office: City Council At-Large
Name: Roxanne Ruth Houghton
Age: 71
Address: 13 Eisenhower Drive
Marital Status: Single
Children: 2
Education: Associate's in human services
Occupation: Retail/real estate sales
Political Affiliation: Democrat
Political Experience: Two terms at-large city council
Why are you running?
I want to see that all of our residents are equally and fairly represented in all matters, whether it be financial, social or matters regarding future plans for our city.
I would like to see more input from our residents on all decisions that we make.
I want to see increased protections for our neighborhoods, quality of life issues, and a recognition that the decisions that we make today will have lasting effects on future generations.
What do you hope to achieve?
Substantive tax relief for senior citizens and a fair formulation of property taxes for all homeowners
Smaller classrooms, uptown revitalization/comprehensive plan and increased focus on neighborhood quality of life issues.
Increased protection for conservation areas and ending the use of lethal weapons on our public lands.
Office: City Council At-Large
Name: Peter Blais
Age: 76
Address: 50 Ridgewood Road
Marital Status: Married
Children: 2
Education: Fitchburg State College vocation certification to teach shop; Attleboro High School
Occupation: City councilor
Political Affiliation: Republican
Political Experience: Ten terms at-large city council
Why are you running?
There is still stuff to be done and I’m not happy with way things have gone in last couple years. I just think the welfare of city is being compromised.
What do you hope to achieve?
I’d like to see something done for senior citizens for tax relief. I don’t want to see them put at the side of the road when the election is over.
Office: City Council At-Large
Name: Dale Joseph Rheaume
Age: 48
Address: 25 Wood St.
Marital Status: Single
Children: 1
Education: Bachelor's in marine engineering, Massachusetts Maritime Academy; master's in business administration, University of Massachusetts-Boston
Occupation: Engineer
Political Affiliation: Unenrolled
Political Experience: None
Why am I running?
I admire the great personal sacrifice of others to serve a greater purpose than oneself. This has been the inspiration for me to serve the needs of our community as a public official.
What do I hope to achieve?
As a public servant, I intend to support initiatives that will improve our communities through urban revitalization and economic development. I will also ensure that the needs of all residents are met. Including those that may have been under served in our current phase of growth such as seniors negatively impacted financially by increased tax levies.
Office: Ward I City Council
Name: Sara Lynn Reynolds
Age: 67
Address: 30 Oak Square
Marital Status: Single
Children: 2
Education: Bachelor's in education
Occupation: City councilor
Political Affiliation: Democrat
Political Experience: Three terms city council
Why are you running?
To continue to address the needs of the residents of South Attleboro, Ward 1.
What do you hope to achieve if elected?
Advance the absolute need to keep property taxes reasonable and affordable for all.
Office: Ward I City Council
Name: James K. Poore
Age: 48
Address: 38 Derrick Drive
Marital Status: Married
Children: 3
Education: Bachelor's, Worcester State University
Occupation: Route driver for Stericycle
Political Experience: None, but ran for city council two years ago
Why are you running?
I am running for city council because I care deeply for this city, and want to honorably and passionately represent the citizens not only of Ward One, but the entire City of Attleboro.
What do you hope to achieve?
The respect of all Ward One constituents, and to give them the city councilor that they can rely on and depend on in a time of need.
