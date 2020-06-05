ATTLEBORO — A judge has dismissed the case against an Attleboro woman charged in the armed robbery of a North Attleboro gas station last month.
Jean Francis, 20, of 83 Martin St., was a passenger in a car that was stopped following the May 1 robbery at the Speedway Gas station on North Washington Street (Route 1).
She was charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, but prosecutors asked an Attleboro District Court judge to dismiss the case Thursday during a video conference.
A pretrial motion filed by her lawyer, James Caramanica of Attleboro, was not contested, according to court records.
Caramanica said Friday his client was stopped in a car with two other suspects after the 4 a.m. robbery but there was no evidence she was involved in the crime.
Police say they have video of the driver of the car going into the gas station to buy some items and leaving. Another man entered minutes later and threatened the clerk with a stun gun, according to police.
Caramanica said there was no evidence Francis knew about the robbery or was involved in planning it. “All that they have was that she was present in the car,” Caramanica said. “Mere presence is not enough.”
Caramanica said Francis is a high school graduate with no prior criminal record who has taken some college classes and hopes to enter military service.
The alleged getaway driver, Justin Adams, 29, of Brockton, and the suspected robber, Andrew R. Boucher, 27, of New Bedford, were ordered held without bail after being deemed dangers last month.
They have pleaded innocent to armed robbery and conspiracy and their cases are scheduled for July.
