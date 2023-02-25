Cathleen DeSimone, 56, 8 Northfield Road
Family: Married with two children
Occupation: College administrator
Education: Bachelor’s degree University of Rhode Island, master’s degree Eastern Nazarene University, law degree Roger Williams University
Political party: Unenrolled
Political experience: Two-term at-large city councilor
Most admired living political leader and why: Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. “She is a great example what leaders should be: authentic, empathetic and bold. A creative and courageous leader who shut down the country’s borders to protect citizens from COVID-19, Ardern was not afraid to make tough decisions.”
Top priority: “Financial stability of the city and residents through increasing stabilization funds and careful planning for water and infrastructure projects, housing and green spaces.”