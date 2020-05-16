Cathy and Alvan Fuller Jr. had a great night at Attleboro’s Winter Festival on Feb. 22. They loved everything about it, especially the horse-and-carriage ride through downtown during which they snapped this photo.
“It was like out of a Hallmark movie,” Cathy said. “It was my last fun night.”
Cathy retired from Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro in March after working in billing for 22 years. While this isn’t the start to retirement she had imagined, she said she was blessed to be able to retire with all that’s going on now.
“God has a plan for us,” she said. “I think we need to think positive. And guess what? Retirement fits me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.