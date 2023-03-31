Address: 50 Sheldonville Road

Age: 38

Marital status: Married

Number of children: Four

Occupation: Banker

Education: Master’s of science degree

Political party: None

Political experience: School Committee candidate

Top priority: Get more of the community input in the Town Council’s decisions.

What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Reinforce the bridge between the community and the Town Council by inviting residents to voice their opinions on sensitive issues.

Most admired living political figure: There is no living political figure that I admire. Unfortunately those I admire passed away.

Charles Dobre-Badobre