Address: 50 Sheldonville Road
Age: 38
Marital status: Married
Number of children: Four
Occupation: Banker
Education: Master’s of science degree
Political party: None
Political experience: School Committee candidate
Top priority: Get more of the community input in the Town Council’s decisions.
What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Reinforce the bridge between the community and the Town Council by inviting residents to voice their opinions on sensitive issues.
Most admired living political figure: There is no living political figure that I admire. Unfortunately those I admire passed away.
Charles Dobre-Badobre