The longtime Executive Director of Foxboro Regional Charter School announced his retirement, effective December 31, 2020.Dr. Mark F. Logan gave his resignation to the Foxborough Regional Charter School Board of Trustees, and shared the news with FRCS staff and families on Monday, August 31, 2020.“For over 17 years, I have strived to lead with vision, passion, and purpose.” said Logan.“Through numerous large-scale initiatives and with tremendous support from the Board and a talented leadership team, we have built a strong foundation with continued growth and success in staffing, enrollment, parent engagement and demand, funding, facilities, external support, and of course, student opportunities and outcomes.” When Dr. Logan first arrived atFoxborough Regional Charter School, heserved as a teacher and the Upper School Administrator, and then moved into his current role as Executive Director. Dr. Logan has helped FRCS grow and flourish into a unique and diverse school community, serving over 1,700 students in grades K-12 from over 20 neighboring cities and towns.Ms. Kathleen Crawford, the Chair of the Foxborough Regional Charter School Board of Trustees says that Dr. Logan’sdeparture will be bittersweet.“We are grateful that for more than 17 years of that successful growth in mission, Dr. Mark Logan has been at the helm.“said Crawford. “Under his leadership, FRCS has grown, thrived and educated thousands of students. We will miss his presence, vision and strong leadership.”Logan says his decision to leave Foxborough Regional Charter School and retire from School Leadershipwas not taken lightly. When COVID-19 disrupted thelearning environment back in March, Dr. Logan put his thoughts about retirement on hold. Together, with the school’s leadership team, Dr. Logan worked to design the school’scomplex 2020-2021 reopening plans.He says this was ameaningful opportunity to strengthen the leadership team to ensure the school would continue to operate at high levels after hisretirement.“FRCS is financially and programmatically strong and has outstanding governance and leadership to drive the district to even greater levels.We have dedicated, talented faculty and staff and a highly engaged and dynamic student population.With strong family engagement and meaningful community partnerships, our school remains in a powerful position to continue its long history of success.” he said.Dr. Logan will be with Foxborough Regional Charter Schooluntil December 31, 2020.“We will carefully select a new Executive Director who will build upon our foundation of excellence,” said Crawford. “As we move forward with implementing our succession planning, we will ensure that our next Executive Director will conceptualize the broad goals of the school; translate these goals into plans; and continue to grow an organization structure capable of accomplishing outstanding outcomes.”
Charter school director announces retirement
- Foxboro Reporter staff
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
