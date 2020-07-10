‘drive-in stand-up’
The Mass. Music & Arts Society along with Scamps Comedy Productions will present “Drive-In Stand-Up” Saturday night, July 11 at the MMAS location at 888 South Main St., Mansfield. There will be two shows, one at 7 and one at 9. Individual lawn tickets are $18 while car tickets are $30-$60. The night will feature Boston comedians. Reserve tickets in advance at https://mmas.org/upcoming-productions.
wwii in posters
The Attleboro Arts Museum in downtown Attleboro has reopened with an exhibition of posters from the homefront during World War II. The U.S. Office of War Information posters are from the years 1942 to 1945 and once hung in the storefront windows of the London’s Department Store at 86 Park St., which is now home to the museum. The “Sign of the Times” exhibit is available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, through July 22. More info: www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.
common SOUNDS
The Foxboro Jaycees are forging ahead with their annual summer concert series, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, on the town common. The Rhode Island area acoustic rock duo Space Captain will perform covers of classic rock artists including The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Black Crowes, Pink Floyd and The Cult. Face coverings are required when not able to socially distance. Concert-goers will be directed to sit with family groups in 10-foot plots between the Common bandstand and the central flagpole. Hand sanitizer will be available; no concessions or bathrooms. (www.foxborojaycees.org)
Patriot Place in Foxboro is setting up a permanent stage in its North Marketplace, and performances start Thursday night, July 9. The shows will feature local artists and run 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The lineup this week is acoustic artist Mike Emery on Thursday, Declan Houghton on Friday and Howl at the Moon on Saturday. Visit Patriot-Place.com/SummerStage for more show info.
An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville is inviting readers to virtual events next week featuring authors Kara LaReau and Spencer Quinn. Geared to younger readers, LaReau will be doing a Crowdcast session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, and will talk about her new mystery series, “The Rise of ZomBert.” And for adult readers, bestselling author Spencer Quinn will be talking about the latest addition to his Chet and Bernie mystery series, “Of Mutts and Men,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. To sign up for the free events, visit www.anunlikelystory.com/event.
The Black Box Theater in downtown Franklin is inviting music lovers back on Thursday night, July 9, for an outdoor concert featuring the local performer Jamie Barret. Barret, in addition to performing shows, teaches music at two elementary schools in Franklin. Tables will be spaced apart for the concert, with a minimum of six concert-goers per table. Guests are asked to wear masks when entering the building to access the bathrooms, bar or the box office. For tickets, go to www.theblackboxonline.com or call 508-528-3370. They cost $10 to $18. The Black Box is located at 15 W. Central St. Show starts at 7.
