Seemingly every spring, once the Boston Bruins are eliminated in the first or second round, or didn’t qualify for, the NHL playoffs (as the team has done 26 times in the past 29 seasons), hard-core hockey fans who continue to watch the postseason play out invariably see the remaining playoff teams and are stunned. Now this is how the game is supposed to be played, rather than the often-boring, often-uninspiring play that the typical Bruins fan was accustomed to.
We saw that with the two-time Cup-winning Lightning, Penguins, and Kings over the past decade, along with the flashiness of the three-time-winning Blackhawks, along with last season’s Cup winners, the Avalanche. What we saw in the playoffs from those teams was a style of hockey that Boston hockey fans were unfamiliar with: teams with tremendous depth among their four lines, and suffocating defenses.
The last time a Bruins team had those kinds of qualities was the 2011 Cup winners, who parlayed ferocious physicality and a playing-out-of-his-mind goaltender in Tim Thomas into an out-of-the-blue Cup run that featured three of the four series going seven games. Notably, that Bruins team remains the only squad to hoist the chalice in Boston in the last 50 seasons.
Entering this season, B’s fans didn’t know what to expect, given that the goaltending tandem was a couple of career back-ups, and even with the return of forwards Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, this was a team made up of few superstars and was starting the season with three staples on the shelf after offseason surgery — sniper Brad Marchand and blueliners Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk (all of whom returned earlier than expected, in November).
What no one could have seen coming, though, has come to fruition, because the Boston Bruins are currently the absolute best team in the NHL as we speak and, my friends, it’s not even close. And don’t think that we’re jumping the gun because it’s still early in the season, because we’re already 57 percent through the season and Boston has a 38-5-4 record and sits atop the league with 80 points, with the next-best teams in the NHL a mind-boggling 14 points behind the B’s.
Yes, you heard that right: the Bruins have lost only nine times all season and we’re in late January, and four of those were in overtime or a shootout, and they have lost just once in regulation all season at home. And this isn’t just some kind of fluky season thus far: the Bruins are the league’s highest-scoring team with 181 goals, but they’ve also given up the fewest, with just 98 (the next-closest is at 123!) — which is a goals-against average of 2.05, which is astounding. That goal-differential of plus-83 is also leading the league by a wide margin: the second-best team in that category is just plus-42. But wait — there’s more! Boston is second in the league and leading the East in even-strength scoring, it owns the NHL’s best penalty-killing unit at 87 percent, while its power play is fourth in the entire league at 27.1 percent.
The Bruins have beaten every team in the East that they’ve played at least once except for, strangely enough, the 20-21-3 Ottawa Senators. Boston has also beaten the best teams in the West thus far — Las Vegas, Calgary, and Winnipeg — and has even trounced the defending Cup champion Avalanche — twice.
Quietly, the Bruins’ recent stretch of games has been impressive. After winning the Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, the B’s headed west and destroyed all three opponents in California by a combined 16-5 tally. Upon its return, Boston hosted the second-year Seattle Kraken, who were on a seven-game win streak (six of those on the road), and while the B’s lost, 3-0, on Garden ice, they had to regroup quickly to take on a Maple Leafs team that was third in the East, and Boston won, 4-3. Next on the docket was the visiting Philadelphia Flyers, who had won seven of their last eight, but Philly got waxed, 6-0, in an MLK matinee, and last week the Bruins had a difficult back-to-back New York matchup against the Rangers and Islanders, but Boston took both in convincing fashion, 4-1 and 3-1, respectively. Also dispatched in dominant wins were the downtrodden Sharks and Canadiens in the past few days.
Those wins in New York left the B’s with a dazzling 12-1-1 mark in their seven back-to-back matchups this season.
Could this Bruins team become a historic one? The 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens finished 60-8-12 for 132 points in an 80-game schedule, while the best mark for an 82-game schedule is the 62-13-7 slate (131 points) earned by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings. That Canadiens juggernaut won four Cups in the late 1970s, including that 1977 edition that swept Boston in the Cup Final, and included no fewer than nine eventual NHL Hall-of-Famers. That 1995-96 Red Wings team ultimately lost in the Cup Final to Colorado, but had seven Hall-of-Famers on that team, and that squad won chalices in each of the subsequent two seasons.
Boston’s roster probably has only one surefire Hall-of-Famer in Bergeron, but right now it’s on pace for 65-plus victories, which would shatter the team record of 57 victories by the 1970-71 team (the edition of the Big, Bad Bruins that surprisingly didn’t win the Cup), and its pace of accumulating 138 regular-season points would be the most in league history.
There’s still a lot of hockey to be played, obviously, and one Cup in 50 seasons means that the Bruins on occasion have underachieved during the postseason despite impressive regular seasons and even Presidents’ Trophies for the best regular-season record in the league. But for now, Bruins fans should just enjoy the ride and relish in watching the best team in hockey wearing spoked-Bs for a change, instead of somebody else.
Because what we’re seeing from this Bruins team is unprecedented, and could very possibly represent the best-ever team to wear the Black and Gold in the franchise’s 98-year history.