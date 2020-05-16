Landon Stratemeier was looking forward to playing soccer outdoors this spring.
The 6-year-old was working on his skills and footwork in the Nova Premier Soccer Clinic at ForeKicks in Taunton in early March when this photo was taken by his mother, Christine Stratemeier of Attleboro.
“(I’d) heard about the virus for a while,” she said. “I took this photograph because I wanted to be sure I documented it somehow for him to remember this.”
He had one week left of the clinic when it shut down March 12 due to the virus.
“It was the last time Landon got the chance to say goodbye to his group for the longest while,” she said. And he hasn’t gotten the chance to play outdoors with a team.
Stratemeier said Landon, a kindergartener at Studley Elementary School, didn’t understand why he couldn’t go anywhere at first. He was sad he couldn’t see his friends from school, sports and karate, or his neighbors, or his teachers and grandparents.
He’s been keeping busy playing outside with his sisters and father, he learned how to ride his bicycle without training wheels and continues with karate classes over Zoom, but Stratemeier said he’s “really struggling with the idea of not being with his friends, coach or teachers.”
“We hope he gets to see everyone he loves and cares for when the virus goes away and (he can) get back to doing what he loves -- playing soccer outside in the field with his friends as he wanted before everything shut down,” Stratemeier said.
“This photograph reminds me of how much we took life for granted, even though we knew the virus was coming, it came quickly before we could become prepared.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.