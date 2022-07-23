A front page story in the July 16 Weekend Edition of The Sun Chronicle (“A little hazy”) indicated Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux had not responded to a request for information regarding specific impacts of marijuana businesses on the city and the costs associated with those impacts. While specific details about the costs of the impacts were not provided, Heroux was not asked about specific impacts themselves. He did respond to a reporter’s other questions and provided information that was used elsewhere in the story. In addition, other city officials also provided information about the uses of the impact fees.