Selectmen on Tuesday declared a local state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic, complimenting steps already taken by state and federal authorities.
This latest development is expected to help ensure more cohesive efforts on behalf of townspeople most affected by the crisis, and also opens the door for reimbursements or other emergency funding that may materialize in the future.
Town Manager William Keegan stressed the declaration does not mean that local residents are at greater risk of contamination, or that Foxboro has reached a critical emergency stage — although he reported one potential case of COVID-19 in town.
This case, which has not been confirmed, is being monitored at home, he added.
“There are no active cases in town that we know of,” Keegan said, acknowledging confirmed cases may emerge in days to come as testing for the virus becomes more widespread.
The state of emergency will remain in effect until selectmen vote to rescind the order.
Selectmen Chairman Mark Elfman asked for patience from townspeople anxious over possible health concerns and frustrated by lifestyle restrictions subject to change on a day-to-day basis.
“It’s sort of like the world is turned upside down right now,” Elfman observed. “It’s a learning process for us too.”
With schools closed through April 6, public gatherings limited to 25 people or less and bars and restaurants banned from serving customers on site, Keegan said that providing timely and accurate information will become even more critical going forward.
Toward this end, he was planning an appearance on local access television Wednesday and pledged to initiate daily Facebook live broadcasts until further notice. More comprehensive information about local conditions and available resources is available on the town’s website: www.foxboroughma.gov
Keegan added that Foxboro Fire and Rescue personnel are coordinating with other local agencies to identify and respond to those potentially at greater risk of infection — particularly older citizens.
“We are going to continue to reach out and respond to the elderly population of the town because they are the most vulnerable,” he said.
Tuesday night’s meeting, cablecast from inside a locked Town Hall building, underscored the nature of the mounting crisis, with board member Leah Gibson participating remotely from home.
Officials said that Town Hall, along with most other municipal buildings, remains in lockdown — with most employees working normal hours but access by the general public restricted.
When possible, townspeople are urged to steer clear of town buildings. For example, Keegan said that bills can be paid online or paper checks dropped off through the mail slot at Town Hall.
“For obvious reasons, we intend to have limited contact with the outside public,” he said. “If we run into a situation where an employee gets sick it could potentially shut down the whole building.”
Initially, anyone needing to transact business at town-owned facilities had to phone ahead for an appointment, at which time they were questioned about possible symptoms before being granted access.
But going forward, those seeking access to municipal buildings will be required to fill out and sign a paper form, which will remain on file. In the event individuals tested positive for COVID-19, Selectman David Feldman said that such a paper trail would enable health officials to document employees potentially exposed to the virus.
Similar documentation will be required for those applying for inspection services.
Keegan said the town thus far has attempted to maintain essential services while balancing the need for personal safety.
Most activities at the senior center and Boyden Library have been scaled back or eliminated until further notice, with recreation programming also suspended. Meals on Wheels deliveries for housebound elders are still available, and the library is providing curbside drop-off service for requested materials.
