Four educators will conduct an on-site Collaborative Conference visit with Foxborough High School on Tuesday and Wednesday next week as part of the state’s accreditation process.
“The purpose of this Collaborative Conference is to review and determine from an outside professional viewpoint the extent to which the school is aligned to the Standards for Accreditation and identify Priority Areas for Growth and improvement,” said Foxboro High School Principal Jim Donovan.
“As part of the Conference, the team will meet with school constituents, review the school’s self-reflection, visit a number of classes, and examine examples of student work submitted by the school,” he said.”During the comprehensive self-reflection, the faculty attempted to identify the school’s strengths and determined those areas in which changes would be beneficial.”
The Collaborative Conference visit will be conducted under the direction of the Commission on Public Schools of the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, also known as NEASC.
The Collaborative Conference visiting team will be chaired by Maureen Sabolinski, retired superintendent of Franklin Public Schools.
“Our purpose in visiting Foxboro High School is to assist the faculty in its pursuit of quality education for its students,” Sabolinski said.
The New England Association of Schools and Colleges is a voluntary membership organization of more than 2,000 public schools, colleges and universities, independent schools, and vocational, technical, and career institutions. Of these, over 725 schools have been accredited through the Association’s Commission on Public Schools.
The commission works with individual public schools to improve the quality of education through a continuous process of accreditation and ongoing monitoring.
“The members of the team are contributing their services to the school. This spirit of professional collaboration is one of the noted features of the New England Association. The goal of an accreditation visit is to stimulate a continuing drive for improvement in the school,” Donovan said
The members of the team are teachers and administrators from a variety of schools in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.