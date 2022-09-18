ATTLEBORO -- The area's biggest fundraiser for hunger takes place Saturday.
The 4th annual Empty Bowls Attleboro Area will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Newell Shelter in Capron Park on County Street.
The community event, which raises money and awareness in support of fighting hunger in the Attleboro area, has brought in $270,000 over the past three years.
Since the debut of Empty Bowls in 2019, a generous anonymous donor has contributed over $120K in challenge match dollars.
Those wishing to attend may purchase tickets at https://emptybowlsattleboro.com/2022-event-tickets/.
The cost is $25 per person, which includes your choice of a handcrafted bowl donated by local artisans, soup donated by Morin’s Hometown Bar and Grille/Russell Morin Catering and Events, and a coupon for ice cream from Bliss Brothers Dairy.
Bowl pickups will be timed for social distancing. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic gear and enjoy soup in “to go containers” at the park.
There will also be a sale table of assorted ceramic pieces, a unique artisan raffle and a dog and cat bowl table presented by the Empty Bowls Pet Division. Proceeds from these sales go to feeding pets in need.
Empty Bowl sponsors have grown to include Sturdy Memorial Hospital and Associates, the Larson Cederberg Foundation and the Rotary Club of Attleboro.
All proceeds from Empty Bowls Attleboro Area are dedicated to alleviating food insecurity and hunger through the Attleboro Interfaith Collaborative's Food n' Friends Program, The Attleboro Norton YMCA, the Hebron Food Pantry and Murray Church Food Pantry.