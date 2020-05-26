Vaping and the virus
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Attorney General Maura Healey and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have issued a warning to the public about the potential increased dangers associated with smoking and vaping for young people and adults. In an advisory sent to medical professionals, educators, and parent and advocacy groups, Healey and MGH warn smoking or vaping may put people into a higher-risk category, could make the virus infections worse, and may increase the spread of the virus. Studies show if a person who smokes catches the coronavirus, they are more likely to develop a severe case of the virus than those with no smoking history. The advisory warns smoking and vaping damage lungs and weaken the body’s immune system, and points out the virus is easily spread through hand-to-mouth contact, common when using or sharing smoking and vaping products. All this is especially concerning for young people because of the epidemic of youth vaping in Massachusetts. Resources for quitting include using nicotine patches and gum, pairing smoking cessation medications with support, and the National Quit Line: 1-800-QUIT-NOW.
AAA reopens in South Attleboro
AAA Northeast has reopened select branch offices in Massachusetts, including in South Attleboro off Route 1. Office hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone will be required to wear a face covering to enter and conduct business at AAA branch offices, and will be asked to socially distance. There will be a strict limit on the number of people allowed in branches at any time. AAA membership, insurance, travel and financial services will be available, either in person or through a virtual meeting. In some cases, curbside service will be available. Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles services will be available by appointment only to members who complete a reservation ahead of their visit, up to two weeks in advance, at aaa.com/appointments. For more, check the website at aaa.com/branches or call the branch office at 508-399-9000.
No AAA travel estimates
Speaking of AAA, for the first time in 20 years, AAA did not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast, as the accuracy of the economic data used to create the forecast has been undermined by the coronavirus. The annual forecast — which estimates the number of people traveling over the holiday weekend — will return next year. Anecdotal reports suggested fewer people were going to hit the road compared to years past for what is considered the unofficial start of the summer travel season. In fact, it was expected to be a record low. Memorial Day 2009, which came toward the end of the Great Recession, held the record for the lowest travel at nearly 31 million travelers, according to AAA. Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend — the second-highest travel volume on record.
