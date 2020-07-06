Summer reading isn’t just for kids.
Adults can also win big with the Attleboro Public Library's 2020 Adult Summer Reading Program, according to a press release from the library.
Read or listen to two books by Friday, Aug. 14, and log them at attleboro.readsquared.com to be entered into a drawing for gift cards to several local businesses.
Paper entries can also be picked up from the library during curbside pickup by calling in advance.
Those that need help picking books to read can get help.
APL librarians can provide tailored reading recommendations to get patrons started this summer.
For more information, visit attleborolibrary.org/summerreading or contact the library at 508-222-0157 or apl_ref@sailsinc.org.
