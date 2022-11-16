ATTLEBORO — After a two-year, pandemic-forced hiatus, the Attleboro Arts Museum was able to hold its annual benefit auction live this month, and the bidding was fast and furious.
“This was the first time that all items selected to appear in the live, in-person auction sold, and the bidding was ferocious,” said Mim Brooks Fawcett, executive director and chief curator at the museum. “Our auctioneer, Chris Barber of Doyle Auctioneers, was at his best. Sales reached $21,675 that night. Some items sold for more than their value after extensive back-and-forth bidding.”
But, Fawcett also noted that figuring out how to plan the Nov. 5 event was tricky.
“We wanted to bring back the live auction event with an audience and live bidding led by an auctioneer,” Fawcett said. “But we needed new approaches that would thin out crowding and take advantage of technologies that have been helpful since the onset of the pandemic.
“We knew there was high demand for an in-person bidding event and coming together as a group again, but we also appreciated that some were concerned about exposure. The ability to bid virtually on select pieces before, during and after the live auction, accommodated all bidders.”
The museum did not sell the number of tickets they were counting on for the live event, which Fawcett attributed to people still having concerns about being in large groups, and that the museum opened up more online bidding options.
In addition to the live event, Fawcett said the silent auction, which closed online the day after the live auction, brought in a little over $13,000 and the post-auction sale brought in $985.
Thanks to 212 strong donations of art and specialty items from 161 artists, collectors and businesses, there was a large selection to bid on. All but 52 items sold from the silent auction or post-auction sale.
Fawcett said the profits from the auction go to the museum’s operating budget.
“This is revenue that we count on, and we’re more than grateful for the results,” she said.