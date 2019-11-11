ATTLEBORO -- The culinary department at Attleboro High School is offering residents a break from their Thanksgiving baking chores by offering desserts for sale.
The department will be baking and selling Dutch apple, pecan, blueberry, and pumpkin pieces along with mini-loafs of pumpkin and cranberry-orange bread.
To submit an order, contact the department at bluepridebistro@attleboroschools.com or call 508-222-5150, extension 1310.
