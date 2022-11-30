EASTON -- Students in Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School's aviation classes recently were treated to a visit by the U.S. Air Force's first female fighter pilot.
The students learned about the many different paths to becoming an Air Force pilot during a visit by Maj. Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt, who has a storied career in the military.
Leavitt and several other Air Force personnel visited Steve Kelley's aviation classes, telling of their paths into the military branch.
Leavitt discussed her training, aircraft she has flown, and her journey to becoming the Air Force's first female fighter pilot. She also talked about diversity in the Air Force and the importance of having people of different backgrounds and life experiences, as well as the Air Force's core values: integrity, service and excellence.
Leavitt also told students that, as they work to find their path, they need to find their passion, which will help to give them a purpose, and to have perseverance and a good attitude.
"Sometimes life is going to knock you down -- it happens to all of us. The question is, 'What are you going to do about it?''' Leavitt asked students. "You need to be unwilling to stay down. Every time you get knocked down, you need to get back up, dust yourself off and try again."
Students, who were able to ask questions and talked one-on-one with the Air Force personnel, demonstrated the school's on-site flight simulators for the speakers and tested out the Air Force's virtual reality technology.
Students also learned about flight crew and pilot opportunities, including the Air Force ROTC and Air Force Academy, and the Aim High Flight Academy, which is a diversity initiative that allows high school students to attend a three-week summer flight training program and get 15 hours of flight time. The Aim High Flight Academy aims to help diverse candidates pursue flight crew positions by helping to alleviate barriers like cost and pre-college exposure to flight training.
"This was an excellent chance for our students who may be interested in pursuing aviation to learn about the Air Force and the opportunities available to them," Kelley said. "Maj. Gen. Leavitt has an inspiring story and offered valuable advice to our students. We thank her and her team for coming to speak with our students and for sharing their stories."
Leavitt is currently the Air Force chief of safety and commander of the Air Force Safety Center at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.
Leavitt became the Air Force's first female fighter pilot when she flew an F-15E Strike Eagle in 1993. She became the first female commander of a combat fighter wing in 2012.
With more than 3,000 hours in the pilot's seat, her experiences include Operations Southern Watch, Northern Watch, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.
Leavitt entered the Air Force in 1992 after earning her bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas and her master’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics from Stanford University.
She has served in a variety of flying, staff and command assignments, and has commanded at the flight, squadron and wing level.
Leavitt is a graduate and former instructor of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School.