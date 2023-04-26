Walk for Autism set for Saturday
The 19th annual Hearts and Hands Walk for Autism and Family Fun Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 405, 291 Mill St., Raynham. The event is presented by Community Autism Resources, an organization serving families across Southeastern Massachusetts. The main event is the walk, which is approximately two miles and can be done at your own pace. While there is no fee to participate, walkers are encouraged to fundraise to support the organization. Money raised through the event will help provide free services, supports and resources for the communities they serve. The event will also include free family activities throughout the day, free refreshments and raffles. Registration is required. For registration info and a full event schedule, visit community-autism-resources.com.
Learn American music history at North library
Jon Waterman, singer-songwriter and researcher, will present “A Journey Through the Roots of American Popular Music” at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Richards Memorial Library, 118 North Washington St., North Attleboro. The free program will incorporate live music, original songs and history to explore the origins of American blues, rock and country music. For more information, contact Marjorie Johnson at mjohnson@sailsinc.org.
Arts in the Village season finale is this weekend
The final concert of the Rehoboth Antiquarian Society’s 2023 Arts in the Village concert series will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Goff Memorial Hall, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. Doors open at 7 p.m. Performing will be clarinet-piano duo Jonathan Cohler and Rasa Vitkauskaite. Tickets are $22; $20 for seniors and $8 for students/children. Payment may be made by cash, credit card or check. For more information, contact Meredith Denno, coordinator at 508-431-6879 or at aiv02769@gmail.com.
Support accessible play structure at North school
The parent-teacher organization at Martin Elementary School in North Attleboro is raising funds for a fully accessible play structure at the school. “It is important we have a playground for all children, those with and without disabilities, to play, to be a kid and to give them a chance to play with other kids,” Betty Siu, a parent and member of the PTO’s playground committee, said in a press release. The PTO is raffling off two Red Sox tickets donated by Peak Pediatric Care of North Attleboro and Little Rhody Foods. The tickets are for the Red Sox-Blue Jays game on Tuesday night, May 2. Entries are $1 and there is no limit to the number of tickets that can be purchased. The winner will be drawn and announced Friday. To enter into the raffle, visit naschools.net/o/jwmes.