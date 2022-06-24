Run to ‘Crush Cancer’ in Plainville
For Kids’ Sake Foundation, a North Attleboro-based nonprofit that raises money to fund pediatric cancer research, is holding its 12th annual 5K and 10K to Crush Cancer race at 9 a.m. Sunday at Telford Park, 142 South St., Plainville. Register for the race in-person at the park from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 to 9 a.m. Sunday. Registration costs $20 for both races or $30 if you register to race virtually. Participants are encouraged to join or form a team in order to fund-raise. Prizes will be given out at the race for best costume, first- and second-place family, adult and child winners, one virtual winner and the top three fundraising teams. After the race, there will be fun activities including raffles, auction items, food, games and foam from the fire department.
Bark in the Park in Norton
Norton’s first annual Bark in the Park Pet Day, co-sponsored by the recreation and conservation departments, is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday at Everett Leonard Park on Parker Street. There will be raffles, a bake sale, face painting and a dog costume contest. Admission is $5 with funds raised through the event to benefit the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, a nonprofit animal shelter.
Free fitness classes for Wrentham adults
The Wrentham Recreation Department is providing three free adult fitness classes for all levels from July through August, thanks to a grant from the Sweatt Fund. At 7:15 p.m. on Tuesdays, Chastely Denishenko will lead Power Hour with Coach Chasta, a conditioning class that teaches resistance training and HIIT/cardio style exercises. At 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Carolyn Tripp will lead Aerobic Dance, a workout based on simple choreographed dance steps to popular hits from across eras. Finally, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Jenn Herlin will run a Wrise Wrentham Yoga vinyasa class, with a focus on letting go of stress and centering your body. All classes will take place at the Rice Complex, 54 Emerald St. To register, visit wrenthamma.myrec.com or contact the department at 508-384-5427 or at dburt@wrentham.gov for more information.
Free TD vaccines available
Free tetanus and diphtheria vaccines are available for Attleboro residents. Contact Allison Brum, the public health nurse, at 508-223-2222 to schedule an appointment. Vaccinations will take place at Attleboro City Hall, 77 Park St.