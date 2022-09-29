5K and Family Fun Day at Patriot Place
The Hockomock YMCA’s Spier Family Kindness for Kids 5K and Family Fun Day takes place Saturday at Patriot Place in Foxboro. The event supports the Y’s Food Access Initiative, aimed at reducing food insecurity in the community by distributing and delivering meals and groceries to those in need. There are three events: a 5K run or walk starting at 8 a.m., a 2-mile youth run starting at 9 a.m., and a .7-mile fun run also starting at 9 a.m. Cost to participate in the 5K is $25 and $15 for the youth run. All proceeds go to the Food Access Initiative. Participation in the Fun Run is free, but registration is still required. Register for all races online at runsignup.com/Race/MA/Foxboro/spierfamily5k. Online registration closes Friday but there will also be in-person registration beginning at 7 a.m. the day of the race. All runners are also asked to bring one non-perishable food item to check-in as a donation to help “Stuff-the-Mobile-Food-Truck.” The free Family Fun Day runs from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday with activities, crafts and more in Patriot Place.
Industrial Museum to reveal new website Thursday
“Thursday Night at the Museum” continues this week at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro. The museum will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and will reveal its newly redesigned website at 6 p.m., 6:45 and 7:30. For more information, contact the museum at 508-222-3918 or info@industrialmuseum.org.
Foxboro Lions to host fall festival
The Foxboro Lions Club will host a Family Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the Foxboro Town Common. The festival will feature kids games, pumpkin decorating and a bouncy house. Mums, pumpkins and cornstalks will be available for sale. Hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream and cotton candy will be available for purchase. There will also be a craft fair. The club is still looking for vendors for the fair. A $40 donation to the club gets you a 10-foot by 10-foot space on the common. Contact Tom Barry at foxborolionsclub@gmail.com or 508-837-9611.
Scholarship for recent Attleboro High grad
The Epsilon chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international organization of women educators, awarded its 2022 scholarship to Avery Viera, an Attleboro High School graduate. Vieira graduated from AHS in June 2022. She plans to pursue a career in education.