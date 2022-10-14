HoJo’s talk Tuesday in Norfolk
A nostalgic talk on the iconic Howard Johnson’s restaurants is taking place at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Norfolk Senior Center. Boston historian and author Anthony M. Sammarco will recount how the orange-roofed restaurants stretched along roadways from coast to coast and introduced 28 flavors of ice cream, clam strips, grilled hotdogs, and a menu of food that families enjoyed when they traveled. RSVP to 508-528-4430 or register at the senior center, 28 Medway Branch Road.
Family fun and run, run, run
The Hockomock YMCA’s “Spier Family Kindness for Kids” 5K and Kids’ Run event takes place Sunday, Oct. 16 at Patriot Place in Foxboro. The event supports the Y’s Food Access Initiative, aimed at reducing food insecurity in the community by distributing and delivering meals and groceries to those in need. There are three events: a 5K run or walk starting at 8 a.m., and a two-mile Youth Run and .7-mile Fun Run, both starting at 9 a.m. Cost to participate in the 5K is $25 and for the Youth Run is $15. Participation in the Fun Run is free. In-person registration begins at 7 a.m. All runners are asked to bring one nonperishable food item to check-in to help “Stuff-the-Mobile-Food-Truck.” Taking place along with the races from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday is a free Family Fun Day with activities, crafts and more.
Saluting Elvis, Neil Diamond
The Southeastern Mass. Paws of Comfort Lions Club is holding a fundraiser at 2 p.m. Sunday at the North Attleboro Elks Club, 52 Bulfinch St. The event will feature performances by Elvis Presley impersonator John Black and Neil Diamond impersonator Charlie Lask. Doors open at 1. Tickets are $30 and cover a sandwich buffet, salads, coffee and dessert. They must be purchased ahead of time; call 508-431-0282.
Walks planned along Seven Mile in Attleboros
Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed, an area nonprofit, will be leading two walks in October along the Seven Mile River, which passes through North Attleboro and Attleboro, among other area towns. The first starts at 9 a.m. Sunday at Old Town Church, 675 Old Post Road, North Attleboro, and there will be a car shuffle to the starting point. The walk itself will cover six or more miles along trails and roads. The second walk starts at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at the former Benny’s Plaza on Central Avenue in Seekonk. Combined, the walks will cover the length of the Seven Mile River and include visits to both scenic and historically interesting areas.
Blood drive at Norton library
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Norton Public Library from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Make an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org.