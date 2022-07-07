5K Walk/Run for Hospice coming Aug. 7
Fans of the annual North Attleboro Kids Day 5K and kids’ races may have been disappointed to learn that the events will not be returning to this year’s festival. However, a couple of weeks later area runners and walkers can participate in the Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care’s 20th annual 5K Walk/Run for Hospice. It will take place at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 in North Attleboro, with a memorial ceremony at 8:45 a.m. The race was previously organized by the Community VNA before it merged with Hope Health VNA of Rhode Island. As in past years, the course will start and finish at Veterans Park near the town hall at 43 South Washington St., and pass through roads around the downtown area. Preregistration, which closes Friday, Aug. 5 is free for children under 6; $25, youth 7-17; $35 adults, 18-64; $30, seniors 65+. Race day registration, which opens at 7:30 a.m., is $40 for all. Proceeds from the event will support hospice patients and their families in Southeastern Massachusetts. All participants will receive a complimentary T-shirt and can enjoy free post-race refreshments. The men’s and women’s overall winners and the top age-group finishers will receive awards. Register at raceentry.com/5k-walkrun-for-hospice/race-information or contact Jennifer Martin, the special events manager at 401-415-4294 or at jmartin@hopehealthco.org. For more information about Hope Health VNA visit hopehealthco.org.
Wrentham library offering summer fun
Special summer hours began this week at Fiske Library, 110 Randall Road, Wrentham. The library will now be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and close earlier on Wednesdays, at 5 p.m. There will also be many fun summer events and programs on tap, including a visit from the Roger Williams Zoomobile, toddler “Messy Time,” a magic class, STEAM adventures and more. There will also be events for adults, including a meditation and mindfulness program scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. And Sheryl Faye, a performing artist, will be presenting her one-woman show about Helen Keller at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. For a complete list of summer programs, visit fiskelib.org.
National Night Out returns to Foxboro in August
The Foxboro Jaycees along with the Foxboro Police and Foxboro Fire and Rescue Department, are sponsoring a National Night Out event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3. On National Night Out, towns across the United States take part in events designed to create a sense of community between neighbors and also between residents and law enforcement. In Foxboro, the event will also focus on raising awareness around drug and crime prevention and generating support for area anti-crime programs, according to the Jaycees website. Local public safety professionals and area organizations will speak. There will also be a bounce house and other activities for kids. Visit foxborojaycees.org or find the Jaycees on Facebook under their name for more information.