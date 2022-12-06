A wintry evening with a poet laureate
Briana Serradas, Attleboro’s poet laureate, will present an interactive program from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St. “Easy Wind and Downy Flake: A Winter Evening with the Poet Laureate” will include a poetry reading featuring winter imagery, workshop and friendly discussion. Register to attend at attleborolibrary.org or contact library staff at 508-222-0157 or aplprograms@sailsinc.org for more information.
Donate blood at Sturdy
Sturdy Memorial Hospital, 221 Park St., Attleboro, will host a blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to benefit the Rhode Island Blood Center. Appointments can be made online at ribc.org/drives. Walk-ins will also be welcome if availability permits. Donors are reminded to eat and hydrate before their appointment. A form of identification will be required. All those who make a donation through Dec. 16 will be eligible for “Santa’s Nice List Giveaway” and will be entered to win a gift from Santa. Winners will be selected and gifts shipped before Dec. 25.
Dyer-Lake to hold annual tree lighting
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home’s 25th annual “Holiday Open House and Memorial Tree Lighting” is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Stop by the funeral home, 161 Commonwealth Ave., North Attleboro, for the fun seasonal event, which is free to attend. Along with the annual tree lighting, the event also includes a short non-denominational Remembrance Service at 6 p.m. for those who wish to attend. Complimentary seasonal refreshments will be provided. Event attendees are welcome to bring a meaningful ornament to place on a tree of their choice, including a Memorial Holiday Tree intended specifically for pets. To attend, RSVP by contacting the funeral home at 508-695-0200 or at jay@dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Food drive for Norfolk County
The Norfolk County Registry of Deeds is collecting donations of non-perishable food items for its annual holiday food drive, which runs through Tuesday, Dec. 13. “As the holidays approach, there is definitely a need for more food assistance. Household expenses are higher due to the cost of home heating fuel, food bills, and increased interest rates,” Register of Deeds William O’Donnell said. Suggested items to donate include canned goods, breakfast cereals, pasta, sauces, toiletries and paper products. Donations can be made at the Registry of Deeds building, 649 High St., Dedham from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Registry also encourages residents to make a donation at a pantry within their community. A list of community pantries can be found at norfolkdeeds.org.