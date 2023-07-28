Attleboro Elks BBQ coming Aug. 4-6
The Attleboro Elks Lodge will hold its annual three-day BBQ event Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6, at the lodge pavilion, 887 South Main St., Attleboro. Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. There will be refreshments for sale as well as their featured blade meat sandwiches and hamburgers, french fries and little necks. In addition, there will be live music throughout the weekend: Heyday on Friday, Second Hand Smoke and Route Six on Saturday and Notorious Jones and Soup to Nuts on Sunday. Kids’ activities will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from the event support the Attleboro Elks and Elks’ charities.
Irish Dance Night planned for Plainville library
Students from the Sullivan-Stewart School of Irish Dance in Plainville will perform at an Irish Dance Night starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Plainville Public Library, 198 South St. The event is for all ages and was funded by the Plainville Cultural Council with support from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Get a Pint for a Pint at Sweet House in Attleboro
The Attleboro Norton YMCA will host a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at the Sweet Community House, 44 Peck St., Attleboro. The drive is part of the Rhode Island Blood Center’s Pint for a Pint program running Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, meaning that donors 21 and older will receive a voucher to redeem a free beverage from a participating brewery or pub. Donations are by appointment — sign-up at ribc.org/drives using the code 5011. Walk-ins will also be welcome if availability permits. Donors are encouraged to eat and hydrate and should bring identification.
Plainville library puts out call for artists
The Plainville Public Library wants to decorate the delivery box at the its entrance, and is looking to local artists for help. The library is asking Plainville artists age 18 and older to submit a full color original piece of visual or digital art. The winning artist will receive $50 and their work will be professionally reproduced on waterproof vinyl to wrap around the delivery box. Submissions should feature bright colors, be family friendly and include a reading theme. They must be between 8.5” x 11” and 11” x 17”. Entries should be emailed as a high resolution .jpg, .pdf or .ai file to info@plainvillepubliclibrary.org. Email must include the artists’ name, address, email address and phone number, as well as the size and media used for the art. Deadline to submit is Aug. 30.