A
nnual Elks BBQ is back this weekend
The Attleboro Elks Lodge’s annual three-day BBQ event returns this weekend. The lodge, located at 887 South Main St., will be openfrom 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. There will be hot dogs, hamburgers and more. The event is cash only but there will be an ATM available. All proceeds will go to Elks charities. There are also several performances scheduled during the weekend by bands such as Route Six and Cabana Boys. Finally, from 1 to 4 p.m Saturday, there will be a number of kid-friendly activities offered, including a bounce house, corn hole, face painting and more. All activities are free for kids, plus there will be an ice cream truck providing sweet treats. Those aren’t free, though. More information about the BBQ, including the full menu and list of artists to perform, is available at attleboroelks.org.
Attleboro resident runs for charity
Attleboro resident John Brunelli is running in an ultra-marathon race this month to support the nonprofit New England Helping Our Veterans, where he also works as the secretary. The 24-hour race takes place Aug. 12 and 13 at Colt State Park in Bristol, R.I. It’s part of the Anchor Down Ultra series of ultra-marathon races that take place at the park each summer. The nonprofit provides both monetary and non-monetary support to veterans without requiring them to meet specific criteria beyond having served. You can donate to the cause at nehov.org.
Food trucks coming to Capron
Capron Park in Attleboro will host a fun Picnic in the Park from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Produced by PVD Food Truck Events, it will feature a number of Rhode Island food trucks, and the Neo-Retro Band will be performing. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and picnic chairs. Pets are allowed if leashed and friendly, but are not encouraged. The event is sponsored by the City of Attleboro, the Park Commission and the Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augat Summer Concerts. Food trucks will be accepting cash, credit or debit. There is no admission charge.