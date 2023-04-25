Area communities to celebrate Arbor Day
The town of Norfolk is celebrating Arbor Day, a day to plant and appreciate trees. The town is encouraging residents to plant trees in celebration of the day with its second annual seedling giveaway, hosted by Blair Crane, department of public works director. Giveaways will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Norfolk DPW, 33 Medway Branch; at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Norfolk Cemetery, 24 Seekonk St.; and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Norfolk Transfer Station, 33 Medway Branch.
Norfolk is not the only area municipality to celebrate Arbor Day. The city of Attleboro will also hold celebration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Capron Park. The city’s park department will lead free planting and pruning classes. There will also be free sapling giveaways at the event.
Dighton-Rehoboth High School student honored
A senior at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School was recently named an outstanding career and technical education scholar by the Mass. Association of Vocational Administrators. Thomas Dyson, a student in the school’s CTE Engineering Design and Drafting Program, was recognized along with 49 other Mass. seniors for outstanding academic performance. Recipients were invited to attend an awards banquet held at Mechanics Hall in Worcester last month. “Standing on that stage in front of so many people accepting (the award) meant so much to me as it validated all my hard work in high school and made me feel confident about my future as an engineer,” Dyson said. He plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering at Liberty University this fall.
Contra dancing returns to Rehoboth
The Rehoboth Country Dance Society will put on its monthly contra dance from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Goff Hall, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. Lucia Watson will do the calling. Live music will be provided by the band Crossover. All ages are welcome and partners are not necessary. Dancers are encouraged to wear soft-soled shoes and light clothing and bring water. Everyone must provide proof of vaccination and will be expected to wear a KN-95 mask or equivalent for the duration of the dance. Proof of vaccination can be provided in advance by following the instructions at contradancelinks.com/rehoboth.html. Donations are required for admission; organizers suggest $10-$15. The money will be used to cover basic expenses of the society with the remainder going to pay the performers.